ERCOT asking all Texans to conserve electricity this week

From Oncor

DALLAS, Texas (News Release) - Today, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18. Per ERCOT, a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.

Oncor is echoing this call for conservation in its role as the transmission and distribution company, or the poles and wires company that delivers electricity to many Texans. It does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.

Oncor will continue to follow direction from ERCOT and will notify customers once the conservation notice has been lifted.

Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps: