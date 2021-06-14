East Texas Now Business Break
Buckner Longview Community Shoe Drive enters final week

Shoe Drive((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 6th annual Buckner Longview Community Shoe Drive is entering its final week. Their goal is to collect 2,000 pair of shoes for local children. There are over 30 drop-off locations around the community at local businesses. The shoe drop-off benefits the school supply train which will be giving away 2,000 backpacks as well.

“We have so many patients that come in and out and get to be involved in providing shoes for kids throughout the community. We just want to be able to give back and partner with Buckner and the school supply train through Junior League.” said Spencer Mack Hansen, owner of Mack & Hansen Orthodontics.

“In Longview, we have never hit our mark of 2,000 shoes. I am challenging the community to be able to help us make that mark,” said Executive Director of Buckner Family and Children Services Shelly Smith.

Mack & Hansen Orthodontics has offered to match the final number of shoes that have been collected. Boys, girls, and women’s shoe sizes are the ones they are most in need of at the present time. The shoes need to be new and athletic-type shoes. The shoe drive runs until Friday, June 18.

