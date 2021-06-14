East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Overton area

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton issued a boil water notice Monday.

A mechanical failure resulting in a pressure loss is the cause of the notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Charles Lyon
Tyler man reported missing from Grand Canyon
ERCOT asking all Texans to conserve electricity this week
Texas Shakespeare Festival media day
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a quick look at the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s media day in...
WebXtra: Texas Shakespeare Festival prepares to take the stage in Kilgore