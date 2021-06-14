Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Blue Alert issued early Monday for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday night that left a Rhome police officer injured was discontinued late Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect is still at large.

The Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA in Dallas the alert was canceled just before 3 p.m. Wednesday because of the number of complaints from residents about receiving alerts on their phones.

He’s 6-foot-2, weighs about 200 pounds, is bald, and has green eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts.

He was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and FM 407 in Rhome, which is north of Fort Worth.

Wood was a suspect in a home invasion robbery Saturday, Akin said earlier.

Offices spotted Wood riding a motorcycle Sunday and tried to pull him over.

Wood stopped, authorities said, and then ran.

As officers chased him, Akin said, Wood fired a shot that struck an officer in the lower leg.

Wood escaped, but a woman who was riding with him was taken into custody.

The officer is doing well, Akin said.

