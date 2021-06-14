East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source: Carroway Funeral Home)(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 10-year-old boy who died after a drowning incident that occurred in Pollok Saturday night.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s name was Aiden Rivera. According to the obituary on the Caroway Funeral Home website, the boy’s full name was Aiden Flores Rivera. He was a Pollok resident.

Aiden was a student at Central ISD, and he attended Timber Creek Church.

The graveside services for Rivera will be held in Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Chad Whisenant officiating at a date and time to be announced at a later date.

To read the full obituary, click this link.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous story that they received a 911 call about a residence on Julie Road in Pollok at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.

As soon as the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they started administering CPR to the boy. The child was later transferred to a hospital staff continued to try to resuscitate the boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lenderman said.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lenderman said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a quick look at the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s media day in...
WebXtra: Texas Shakespeare Festival prepares to take the stage in Kilgore
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a quick look at the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s media day in...
WebXtra: Shakespeare fest
2 people die in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
Fatal crash in Panola County on Friday.
Panola County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized