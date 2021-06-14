Aging, mental health experts discuss World Elder Abuse Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World Elder Abuse Day is Tuesday and is a day to spread awareness to recognize and prevent elder abuse. Many cases commonly go unreported.

According to Patty Ducayet with the Texas Long-Term Care Ombudsman, an estimated $2.6 billion is lost annually by U.S. adults over the age of 60 due to financial exploitation and abuse.

“We want to be sure that we are calling attention to the programs and services meant to help combat that abuse and also just build awareness about how older adults are experiencing aging and the effects of living in a long-term care facility,” she said.

Ducayet added that the elderly don’t always know how to speak up for themselves, leaving room for the abuse to go unrecognized.

“Remember, it is not your job to confirm that there is abuse. It is simply your job to report that if you suspect it,” Ducayet said.

Dr. Laura Beth Cooper, a licensed psychologist and owner of Connections Counseling & Psychological Services, said if you are unsure, report abuse. She also said even if you are not 100 percent certain, it is better to share and help others than remain silent.

