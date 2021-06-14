2 people die in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 154 in Hopkins County Saturday evening. Two other people were injured in the crash.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred about four and a half miles south of Sulphur Springs, at about 5:52 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Brenda Mowat Coker, 73, of Pickton, was driving a 2019 Lincoln SUV north on SH 154. A 2913 Dodge Challenger driven by Brandon Brown, 34, of Sulphur Springs, was also traveling north behind the Lincoln.

“For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Dodge failed to control his speed and struck the Lincoln, the press release stated. The Lincoln left the road and hit several trees before it struck a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Jimmy Young Sr., 73, of Fort Worth.

Brenda Coker and her passenger, Tracy Coker, 79, of Pickton, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Brown and Young were taken to a local hospital for treatment of “non-incapacitating injuries.”

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.