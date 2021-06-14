East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater
Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes

Latest News

President Joe Biden reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO during his first summit as president.
Biden: NATO 'critically important'
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
Woman crashes ambulance into bay in New York