Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County

Source: WSFA 12 News
By Gary Bass
Updated: 15 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 49-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and an SUV on U.S. Highway 190 Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred near the Tyler County Line.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, James Harris, 62, of Houston, was driving a 2021 Nissan SUV west on US 190 when he failed to yield the right of way and turned left onto Park Road 56. He turned in front of the eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Warren, of Woodville, the press release stated.

A Polk County Justice of the Peace pronounced Warren dead at the scene.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

