Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the unofficial vote tally in, Wes Suiter has won the runoff election for the Ward 4 city council seat.

Saturday’s runoff election was a close one. Suiter received 295 votes, and Kim Ogden got 290, according to Kara Andrepont with the City of Lufkin.

Andrepont said they are still waiting on an overseas military ballot. She said they will count it if it arrives within six days of Election Day. She added that they will also count any mail-in ballots that arrive Monday if they are postmarked today.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.