Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 90s. heat Index values will be in the upper 90s and 100s, so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid to upper 70s. Through the entire extended forecast, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and rain chances for much of the week have been removed. While we have a 10% for today, our net shot at rain won’t be until next Saturday with a 20%. Our eyes are also on the Gulf as there is an area to watch that could form into a Tropical Depression/Cyclone this week. This system could bring rain to East Texas and we’ll be monitoring it for you.

