Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With summer fruits and vegetables in full swing in East Texas, one vendor and her business partner got into the produce stand game last July and haven’t looked back.

“I did graphic design and printing,” said Allison Lott, the co-owner. “I did business cards for a lady, and she said, ‘You need to do this,’ and two weeks later, I had a truck full of melons.”

After Lott and co-owner Julie Staples found a building last July, they started Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak and Gladewater.

Lott gave this explanation for the stand’s name, saying, “We are located on Highway 80.”

Lott told East Texas News that she sells the best in East Texas produce.

We’ve got local onions from Gilmer, Noonday onions, Jacksonville tomatoes, Pittsburg peaches, and things out of my son’s garden in Longview.” Lott said.

Along with the business. Lott said they like to help out in the community.

“We set up at some of the independent-living facilities - Arebelum and Buckner,” Lott said. “People come out of their kitchens. They have one or two tomatoes or peas and cook what they like to cook.”

More than a year after they opened, the stand’s owners hope to continue growing with the customers who stop by.

“I love it. It’s nice to meet new people and get out,” Lott said. “It’s always fun, you know, talking to everybody.

Hwy 80 Produce is opened all year long, and Lott said they try to be there seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.