10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-year-old who was swimming in a pool at a home in Pollok drowned Saturday night, according to the Angelin County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call about a residence on Julie Road in Pollok at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.

As soon as the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they started administering CPR to the boy. The child was later transferred to a hospital staff continued to try to resuscitate the boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lenderman said.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lenderman said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

