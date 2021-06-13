10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-year-old who was swimming in a pool at a home in Pollok drowned Saturday night, according to the Angelin County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call about a residence on Julie Road in Pollok at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.

As soon as the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they started administering CPR to the boy. The child was later transferred to a hospital staff continued to try to resuscitate the boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lenderman said.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lenderman said.

