Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor...
