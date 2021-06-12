East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Police investigating evening apartment shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this evening.

The incident occurred at the Alpine apartment complex on Paluxy Drive around 7 p.m. Police say people were moving in when a man who lives at the complex began arguing with them.

The shooting suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Tyler, allegedly fired multiple shots, but they did not hit the people. Police say there’s evidence the shooter was intoxicated. He was arrested at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

