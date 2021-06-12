Tyler Police investigating evening apartment shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this evening.

The incident occurred at the Alpine apartment complex on Paluxy Drive around 7 p.m. Police say people were moving in when a man who lives at the complex began arguing with them.

The shooting suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Tyler, allegedly fired multiple shots, but they did not hit the people. Police say there’s evidence the shooter was intoxicated. He was arrested at the scene.

