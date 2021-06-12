Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Last week an East Texas baseball team, Marucci Elite went viral on the social media platform Tik Tok after a unique interaction with their umpire.

In the Tik Tok, Ray Martin who is the umpire starts to hit baseballs while the team is waiting in a lighting delay. Martin, who was once a high level baseball player in East Texas, impressed the team with his hitting skills. Caden Foutch and his teammates were surprised that Martin could hit the ball as well as he could.

“We see him go up and we are like alright, he is actually going to do it, first swing we see it has a little pop, second swing he gets a better one, third swing he gets into it,” said Foutch.

Martin nearly hits a home run in his final two at bats. The video has been viewed on the platform 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes. Martin didn’t know how much the video blew up until his nephew saw it and told him about it.

“He actually texted me and he said Ray, uncle, your famous now, I was like what, he said you have like a million views already, I was like no way,” said Martin.

A new found respect for Martin was formed by the Marucci team, an umpire that officiates some of their games.

“I mean it’s just like a good connection between us and him it connects us more,” said Keith Willis who plays on the Marucci team.

Martin says since the Tik Tok has gone viral, several teams have recognized him from the Tik Tok and have asked for pictures after the game. Both the team and Martin hope their viral moment can lead to more teams having fun and umpires, players and coaches all getting along.

