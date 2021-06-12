East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms moving south across the Red River early this morning could make their way into East Texas. While the severe threat will diminish through the day, as these storms are moving through, a severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. For the latest severe alerts if any are issued, open our KLTV or KTRE weather app, or check the banner at the top of our website. This afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with Heat Index values/”feels like” temps in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Remember to stay hydrated when outside and take breaks if you’re working in the sun. Tonight a few showers will be possible, and low rain chances will stick around through the rest of the extended forecast. That is not to say we won’t be seeing any sun, we’ll actually be looking at mostly to partly sunny skies over the next seven days. Highs will also remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
Man drops through ceiling of Tyler mall Dippin’ Dots, helps himself
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-12-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-11-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-11-21