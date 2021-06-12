Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms moving south across the Red River early this morning could make their way into East Texas. While the severe threat will diminish through the day, as these storms are moving through, a severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. For the latest severe alerts if any are issued, open our KLTV or KTRE weather app, or check the banner at the top of our website. This afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with Heat Index values/”feels like” temps in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Remember to stay hydrated when outside and take breaks if you’re working in the sun. Tonight a few showers will be possible, and low rain chances will stick around through the rest of the extended forecast. That is not to say we won’t be seeing any sun, we’ll actually be looking at mostly to partly sunny skies over the next seven days. Highs will also remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

