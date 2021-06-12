Sunday Weather at Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the middle 70′s. We will leave in a slight chance of rain, but most areas will remain dry.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs in the lower 90′s. Areas along and north of Interstate 20 will only have a 20% chance of rain, while communities south of Highway 84 will have a 40% chance of encountering some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon hours.

The Sunday rain chance will be courtesy of a slow-moving frontal boundary rotating around a ridge of high pressure, which is now situated across the desert southwest.

This frontal boundary will bring in a shift in our winds and will eventually lead to some drier air and lower humidity coming in for the middle part of next week. In turn, this will lead to slightly lower temperatures, both for our daytime highs and overnight lows.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be mainly dry and rather pleasant, at least for our June summer standards as we sit under mostly sunny skies.

We will then focus our attention on the southern Gulf of Mexico where the National Hurricane Center has given an area of disturbed weather a 40% chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days. As this feature moves north through the Gulf, it will likely throw moisture toward the Gulf coast region by this time next weekend. Our rain chances will ultimately depend on where this tropical wave tracks. Stay tuned.

