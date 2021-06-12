East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes

Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting
Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Someone opened fire in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said.

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed description of the shooter, but they believe it was a man, Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a 4 a.m. news conference. He said investigators were examining surveillance video and other evidence, and he asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. At the time, the street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic, Chacon said.

Eleven of the wounded were taken to one local hospital and the other two were taken to other hospitals, the chief said.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” the interim chief said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic it was at the shooting scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded, Chacon said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
Man drops through ceiling of Tyler mall Dippin’ Dots, helps himself
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains

Latest News

Tomato Fest will feature 5 blocks and over 200 vendors on site.
Jacksonville Tomato Fest back after year off due to COVID-19 pandemic
Terrence Murphy returned to Chapel Hill to help impart some life wisdom to the students...
Terrence Murphy gives back to Chapel Hill
KLTV 6 PM NEWS 6-11-21 PART 1
KLTV 6 PM NEWS 6-11-21 PART 1
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY