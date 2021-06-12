East Texas Now Business Break
Pets Fur People holds 8th annual Peltier Subaru Dirty Dog Wash

By Justin Honore
Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today, Pets Fur People, a no-kill selective admission shelter located in East Texas, is hosting their 8th annual Peltier Subaru Dirty Dog Wash at Peltier Subaru.

Dog owners can bring their dogs to be washed for free. Each dog will be bathed in a flea and tick shampoo.

For every dog washed on Saturday, Peltier Subaru will donate $25 towards Pets Fur People. The donated funds will go towards the shelter’s operating funds which allows them to spade and neuter dogs, give them vaccines, and sometimes offer special surgeries to dogs in need.

The organization is trying to wash 200 dogs today. Dog owners could also get their dog’s nails done for $5 and microchipped for $25. The fundraiser will last until 5 p.m. Peltier Subaru is located off Loop 323 and Towne Park Drive.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

