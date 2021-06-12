Jacksonville Tomato Fest back after year off due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Jacksonville’s Tomato Fest is returning once again to the second Saturday of June.

The fest will feature five blocks and over 200 vendors. Last year the fest put on by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce was unable to host the event the two times they tried in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just with everything going on in the world it was just not a possibility,” said Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Renfro. “We just didn’t feel safe enough so we tried it again in September and the numbers kept rising and so we thought you know this is the year that we need to take a break.”

After that break Jacksonville residents like Shelley Clever who has been to all 37 Tomato Fests are excited to see Commerce St. be covered with vendors once again.

“I am so glad that we are having it again, I am looking forward to it being bigger and better than it was in 2019,” said Clever.

It’s more than an event where you can enjoy a tomato, it is an event that allows citizens of Jacksonville to showcase their town to out towners and bring in revenue to businesses.

“People that come into town they eat, they shop, they stay overnight and so with that there is people that it might be their first time they have been here so this gives us an opportunity to showcase Jacksonville,” said Renfro.

Tomato Fest begins Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in downtown Jacksonville on Commerce St.

