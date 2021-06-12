Funds allocated for renovation of Newton, Tyler County courthouses

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Changes may be on the way for a pair of Deep East Texas courthouses.

State Senator Robert Nichols and State Representative James White announced the allocation of funds for the courthouses in Newton and Tyler Counties.

“I have to give all the credit to our county historical commissions in every county especially in Newton and Tyler Counties because they are like the guarantors of the history in their counties,” White said. “And then a lot of credit to Senator Nichols. Senator Nichols is a subcommittee finance chair in the [Texas] Senate. I believe with his part of the budget, he is a chair over. He was the one who said, ‘Hey, look. There’s some money set aside with the Historical Commission to help these two counties continue developing the rich and vibrant history that’s embedded in that courthouse.’”

During this Legislative Session, Newton County was appropriated $1.1 million and Tyler County $1 million. This is for courthouse preservation through the Texas Historical Commission’s Courthouse Grants program.

“It means a hope of a million dollars with the Texas Historical Commission for Tyler County because it’s been designated,” Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said. “As we can qualify for any of the categories through which that distribution can come to us, it will mean a great deal for the citizens of Tyler County.”

“These funds will ensure that any maintenance, renovation, or preservation is funded,” Nichols said.

“This is a partnership between the federal government and the state government to revive and revitalize these courthouses through the country,” White said. “These are places that are vibrant and rich and history as I mentioned. They are the marker of development in our counties. Then all of our history that has happened in those locations and in those courthouses.”

