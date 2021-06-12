East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Central Texas rescue crews save group before boat goes over the edge at dam

Rescue crews in Central Texas saved a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge of...
Rescue crews in Central Texas saved a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge of a dam.(Austin-Travis County EMS)
By Joe Villasana
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Police, firefighters and a crew with the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) braved the currents to save a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge at a dam.

ATCEMS shared photos and a video of the rescue on its Twitter account on June 10.

“Multiple rescue assets responding to a water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD. 911 callers reporting a boat ‘up against the dam ... ‘looks like it’s going to go over the dam.’ Multiple people on board,” ATCEMS tweeted.

ATCEMS said the boat was later attached to another boat in the lake with rope and life vests were lowered down to four occupants.

All of this was happening while the “boat (was) partially over top of the dam.”

Eventually, the boat and its occupants were pulled off the dam and into open water by the Austin Police Department’s lake patrol unit.

The occupants of the boat did not request emergency medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Aging, mental health experts discuss World Elder Abuse Day
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis