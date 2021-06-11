WEBXTRA; Utterly Free Bakery provides tasty, allergy-free food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Miranda Kyles about her allergy-free bakery, which is located in Hallsville.

Utterly Free Bakery’s wares aren’t free regarding cost. The owners are trying to make a profit, after all. However, they do specialize in allergen-free desserts and baked goods.

Miranda Kyles, the co-owner of Utterly Free Bakery said the idea for her unique business started when she was trying to find a dairy-free birthday cake for her then-fiance. and had a difficult time with it. After she started selling dairy-free cakes, people asked her if she could also do gluten-free, sugar-free, nut-free, dye-free, and vegan items as well.

“We want everyone to be able to walk in the door and find something,” Kyles said.

Kyles added that they take requests.

Business is booming for the bakery. Kyles said she and her mother are usually baking all day to keep up with the customers’ demands.

