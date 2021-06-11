East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Millipede Problems in East Texas

By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans have recently noticed the increase in millipede sightings and may be wondering if there is a reason behind all of these millipedes.

It’s not because they are overpopulating but rather due to the exceptionally wet weather this year.

Millipedes mostly feed off of decaying plant matter and have no particular reason to enter houses. The environment inside houses isn’t ideal for the bugs so oftentimes they don’t live long. They are not something to be highly concerned about; they can excrete a chemical that can be irritating to skin, but that is the only threat they pose.

There are a number of pest control options, however, most pest controls don’t specifically state it is good for millipedes. It is recommended to wait for any insecticide to completely dry before letting any pets or children re-enter the room and to ensure it is for indoor use.

