WebXtra: ETFB Drive-Thru food distribution Friday in Longview

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A line of cars showed up as the East Texas Food Bank held a drive-through produce distribution in Longview Friday.

The free distribution took place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event was open to anyone and there were no eligibility or paperwork requirements. As with previous drive-thru events, walk-ups were not accepted.

The food bank said they serve an average of 1,200 families at each distribution. They also said they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 24,370 people in Gregg County are facing hunger. That’s 20% of people or 1 in 5 Gregg County residents. Before the pandemic, it was 17% or 20,510 people.

The next drive thru distribution will be July 9. Additional future Longview distributions dates are August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12, December 10 from 8-10 a.m.

