United Way Day of Caring brings community together in service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second Friday in June marks the United Way Day of Caring hosted by the First Christian Church. Today 300 to 400 people from different agencies were out in Tyler and Smith County helping people at their homes working on different projects.

One of the groups were out painting homes and doing landscaping work with Habitat for Humanity.

“To have everybody out together doing great work through United Way and their many agencies. Habitat here especially. just great things. it’s good for us. we had a whole year of social distancing and we didn’t get to have the event last year. this year we are out doing our thing together.” said Senior Minister at First Christian Church Chris Pulliam.

This is the 28th year of the United Way Day of Caring.

