Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint

From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On May 8th, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Tyler Police responded to an incident at 4400 Troup Hwy in Tyler. The victim in this case, a 20-year-old male from Tyler, was assaulted by seven suspects who also held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet and phone. He was transported to UT Health by EMS for his injuries. One of the suspects is the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Three of the suspects have already been arrested in connection with this case and are booked into the Smith County Jail:

Treyvon Edwards, a 23-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $150,000 bond.

Trevon Edwards (Source: Smith County Jail website) (Smith County Jail website)

Ladarius Wickware, a 21-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $300,000 bond.

Ladarius Wickware (Source: Smith County Jail website) (Smith County Jail website)

Thaddeus Taylor, a 19-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $250,000 bond.

Thaddeus Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail website) (Smith County Jail website)

Tyler Police detectives have active warrants on the following suspects for Aggravated Robbery from this incident. If you know their whereabouts please contact Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.