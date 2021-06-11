East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint

Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from left) Erica McFall and Dakota Williams. (Source: Tyler Police Department)(Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On May 8th, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Tyler Police responded to an incident at 4400 Troup Hwy in Tyler. The victim in this case, a 20-year-old male from Tyler, was assaulted by seven suspects who also held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet and phone. He was transported to UT Health by EMS for his injuries. One of the suspects is the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Three of the suspects have already been arrested in connection with this case and are booked into the Smith County Jail:

  • Treyvon Edwards, a 23-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $150,000 bond.
Trevon Edwards (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Trevon Edwards (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
  • Ladarius Wickware, a 21-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $300,000 bond.
Ladarius Wickware (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Ladarius Wickware (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
  • Thaddeus Taylor, a 19-year-old male from Tyler for Aggravated Robbery with a $250,000 bond.
Thaddeus Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Thaddeus Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)

Tyler Police detectives have active warrants on the following suspects for Aggravated Robbery from this incident. If you know their whereabouts please contact Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

  • Erica McFall, a 19-year-old female from Tyler
  • Dakota Williams, a 21-year-old male from Tyler
  • Brandon Bradford, a 20-year-old from El Paso
  • LaCourtney Johnson, a 21-year-old from Tyler

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash

Latest News

ETFB Drive-Thru Food Distribution Friday in Longview
WebXtra: ETFB Drive-Thru food distribution Friday in Longview
Trent Ashby (Source: KTRE Staff)
Governor signs Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts
WebXtra: ETFB Drive Thru Food Distribution Friday in Longview
Housing Market
East Texas realtor says if you are looking to sell property, now is the time