TJC Apache Ladies react to championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday morning the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies returned from Evan, Ga. where they snagged their latest soccer championship. Outscoring the four teams they played 19-1, three of the four games were shutouts.

And to think the catalyst may have been a five hour rain delay heading into the semi finals against Snow College.

“I think it actually l, honestly helped us think it got us really excited for the game and I think we saw that in the game and came out hard,” said Meghan Romines. “So I just think that excitement honestly carried it like carried us through the whole week and it helped us it transferred us onto our play down on the field and it honestly worked, I guess.”

Team members really believe those five long hours calmed their nerves and would go on as one player said to play their best game.

Honestly, it was the best five hours for us we all sit on the bus we all sat in the lobby at the hotel together just being with each other and having some laughs,” said Ayana Aoyagi. “I think honestly it helped us because we, it boosted our energy and we came out in that semifinal, honestly I thought it was the best game that we had ever played.”

