East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Friday, recognizing the best work in a year in which people isolated themselves because of a deadly pandemic and took to the streets over racial injustice.

There have been few years in journalism like 2020, when nearly everything that happened was touched by COVID-19.

The announcement of the prizes itself was originally scheduled for April 19 but the Pulitzer Prize Board postponed it until June to give its 18 members a chance to debate the entries in person, instead of remotely.

Winners will be announced during a livestream that begins at 1 p.m.

This is the second such ceremony to be pushed back amid the pandemic. Last year’s announcement was pushed back two weeks to give board members busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the United States.

The awards luncheon traditionally held at Columbia University in May also is postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
American Lift Aids partnered with BraunAbility
East Texas boy’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Latest News

Three people, including the shooting, died Thursday in a shooting at a south Florida Publix.
3 dead in Florida Publix shooting
In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a...
Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Wealthy investors are demanding G7 governments take stronger action on the climate crisis.
Wealthy investors demand action on climate from G7 governments