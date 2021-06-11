East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a...
McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a thorough investigation was done.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted.

No customer payment information was exposed. Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash

Latest News

Childcare workers - 98% women and almost half people of color - are paid poverty level wages to...
Childcare workers hard to find
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
Senate demands former AGs testify about Trump data seizure
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris touts child care funding and payments to families
Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom in Washington, D.C., and delivers remarks on...
Harris: Child tax credit designed to lift children out of poverty