Man drops through ceiling of Tyler mall Dippin’ Dots, helps himself

Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who dropped through the ceiling of Dippin’ Dots at the mall and helped himself to a bag of frozen dots.

“Mmm, midnight snack … cold pizza, last night’s Taco Bell,” a post on the Tyler Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “Nope, this Polo-wearing guy was feenin’ for sugar!

According to the Facebook post, the man dropped down from the ceiling of the Dippin’ Dots in Broadway Square Mall and grabbed a bag of frozen dots. The whole time, he was licking on a sucker.

“Then he shimmed back through the hole and left into the night,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on the burglary suspect is urged to contact Detective Thomas at (903) 531-1035. Someone wishing to remain anonymous may call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

The post also boasted the hashtag, #FindEmFriday.

