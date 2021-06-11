Little League All-Stars return to East Texas for summer competition

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Little League All-Star teams around the country are starting to ramp up their practices a competition for spots at the Little League World Series are on the line.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Little League to cancel all of their tournaments last year. This year the World Series is coming back for the “majors” division of baseball and softball. The tournaments will feature just U.S. based teams.

”I didn’t know what to do,” Lufkin All-Stars coach Bud Maddux said. “I have been coaching baseball so long in the summer time I didn’t know what I was going to do. It is something we had to live with. "

Maddux has a new crop of 12 year-olds this year that will start their run with their first tournament game on June 21. Lufkin will take on either Rose Capital East or Rose Capital West. They two Tyler-based teams will play on June 19 at Faulkner Park in the District 10 opening game. The District tournament is a double-elimination format.

“I am glad they did this,” Maddux said. “I was just hoping they would even though it is just this one age group. At least they are doing something for these young men.”

