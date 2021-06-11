East Texas Now Business Break
Ken Starr visits Tyler Rotary Club to promote new book

Ken Starr took photos and gave autographs to members of the Tyler Rotary Club and held a Q and A.
By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Ken Starr, a judge best known for his role in the independent council that investigated Bill Clinton visited East Texas as a guest of the Rotary Club of Tyler Thursday.

Starr talked to the club about his new book “Religious Liberty in Crisis.” Starr took photos and gave autographs to members of the rotary club as well as held a Q and A. Starr says he has been working on this book in head for 40 years but the pandemic was the catalyst to put pen to paper.

“I really started when the pandemic hit and I saw what was happening with governors issuing orders that were effectively closing down houses of worship but allowing liquor stores to operate and Walmart to operate,” said Starr. “I have nothing against those stores but excuse me this country is about freedom and the first freedom is religious freedom.”

Starr says he plans on writing another book about America’s founding.

