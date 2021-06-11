East Texas Now Business Break
Group gathers in Downtown Tyler to protest this weekend’s Pride festival, LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest

The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
By Justin Honore and Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly forty people gathered on the Downtown Tyler Square to protest this weekend’s upcoming Pride festival.

Protesters held signs and prayed the rosary as a group. They say the Pride festival doesn’t align with what they say is traditional marriage. About an hour after the protest began, pride supporters showed up in counter protest. The Pride festival’s organizer spoke with KLTV about the protest.

“Y’all, if you are LGBTQ please, this is a safe space, this your town too. This is your home too. So come on out, get your face painted, let’s shop with LGBTQ owned vendors, let’s do this. Let’s show Tyler that we have pride,” said the Pride festival organizer who only identified themselves as a representative of Tyler-based business The Fickle Witch. The Fickle Witch is one of the major sponsors of the festival.

However, the protestors claimed that their gathering wasn’t aimed at people, only their actions.

“We don’t condemn people. We condemn behavior there is a number of behaviors that are not healthy that are not good that are being promoted in our town and so we are giving the other side of that,” said Matthew Sciba, one of the protestors.

The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic organization called the “American Society for the Defense of tradition, family, and property.”

