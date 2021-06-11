East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Governor signs Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts

Trent Ashby (Source: KTRE Staff)
Trent Ashby (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill on Wednesday.

Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) sponsored the bill.

Previous story: Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash