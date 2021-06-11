East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today looks a lot like yesterday.  Warm and muggy this morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the 70s.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a light breeze.  Temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s.  The humidity will be high and will make temperatures feel more like the upper 90s with a few feeling like the triple digits by late afternoon.  More sunshine headed into the weekend for Saturday and a few clouds for Sunday.  A weak cold front arrives Sunday and brings a slight chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms.  Another slight chance for rain on Monday but most of the activity will be very hit or miss.  Still warm early next week but not quite as humid with winds turning from the north and east.  A few more slight chances for rain midweek, but all in all a very summertime pattern for the next several days.

