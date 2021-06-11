Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another warm and sunny day today as highs once again warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Later this evening strong storms will be moving south through central and southern Oklahoma, and should they hold together long enough there is a chance that a few showers could make it to the I-20/I-30 corridor throughout the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday before drying back out for the remainder of the day. Expect another humid and warm afternoon as highs range in the upper 80s to lower 90s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thundershower become possible by Sunday and Monday as a slow-moving weak cold front eventually stalls south of I-20 by Monday afternoon. We’ll see more shots at scattered showers and isolated thundershowers throughout much of the next work week, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours thanks to maximum daytime heating and the stalled front to act as a boundary line for rain to form on. As the scattered rain and extra clouds move in, temperatures will begin to cool down a few degrees into the upper 80s for the midpoint of next week. Southerly winds look to return by Friday, which means we’ll likely climb back into the 90s just in time for the next weekend. Be sure to enjoy the sunshine and dry weather while it is here. Also PLEASE remember to hydrate in the afternoon, especially if you are going to be outside for more than half an hour.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.