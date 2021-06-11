East Texas Now Business Break
Facebook tips lead to arrest of Van man accused of seeking sex from minor

Aron Vasquez Jr., 29 of Van
Aron Vasquez Jr., 29 of Van(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Updated: 16 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Van was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, on Thursday.

Aron Vasquez Jr., 29 of Van avoided arrest for online solicitation of a minor, that occurred in December of 2020, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix. Sheriff Hendrix said the victim was from Van Zandt County and the warrant was issued in February.

Hendrix said tips received responding to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page led Vasquez to turn himself in.

Vasquez is being held on a $100,000.00 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail.

