Facebook tips lead to arrest of Van man accused of seeking sex from minor

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Van was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, on Thursday.

Aron Vasquez Jr., 29 of Van avoided arrest for online solicitation of a minor, that occurred in December of 2020, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix. Sheriff Hendrix said the victim was from Van Zandt County and the warrant was issued in February.

Hendrix said tips received responding to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page led Vasquez to turn himself in.

Vasquez is being held on a $100,000.00 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail.

