East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Symphony Orchestra harpist performs for UT Health East Texas workers

The East Texas Orchestra said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of...
The East Texas Orchestra said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of its soothing relaxing calming and graceful sound will help give grace to these workers .(kltv)
By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The East Texas Symphony Orchestra showed their appreciation to health care workers at UT Health East Texas by providing them with a harpists for the staff to listen to during their shift change.

The orchestra’s goal was to lift the spirits of these workers who the orchestra says has done so much for the community since the start of the pandemic.

“This is our really tiny way of saying thank you to folks as they walk by coming in for a shift or leaving a shift and saying we appreciate you here is what we have to offer to make your day even slightly better than it was before you got here,” said Richard Lee who is the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Music Director.

They said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of its soothing relaxing calming and graceful sound will help give grace to these workers.

“It is a virtual hug, we haven’t been able to physically touch the last year or so or more and so this is kind of our way of saying thank you through that,” said Robin Hampton who is the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Executive Director.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Ken Starr took photos and gave autographs to members of the Tyler Rotary Club and held a Q and A.
Ken Starr visits Tyler Rotary Club to promote new book
TJC's Lady Apaches won a soccer championship.
TJC Apache Ladies react to championship
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group gathers in Downtown Tyler to protest this weekend’s Pride festival, LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-10-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-10-21 PART 5