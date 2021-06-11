East Texas Symphony Orchestra harpist performs for UT Health East Texas workers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The East Texas Symphony Orchestra showed their appreciation to health care workers at UT Health East Texas by providing them with a harpists for the staff to listen to during their shift change.

The orchestra’s goal was to lift the spirits of these workers who the orchestra says has done so much for the community since the start of the pandemic.

“This is our really tiny way of saying thank you to folks as they walk by coming in for a shift or leaving a shift and saying we appreciate you here is what we have to offer to make your day even slightly better than it was before you got here,” said Richard Lee who is the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Music Director.

They said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of its soothing relaxing calming and graceful sound will help give grace to these workers.

“It is a virtual hug, we haven’t been able to physically touch the last year or so or more and so this is kind of our way of saying thank you through that,” said Robin Hampton who is the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Executive Director.

