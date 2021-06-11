East Texas realtor says if you are looking to sell property, now is the time

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Buyers market or sellers market? With interest rates at an all time low, homes are on the market for sale and people are actively seeking to buy. 6 months ago during the pandemic with people at home, a lot of people started to remodel their homes. A lot of home sellers are looking to upgrade in size. The big question is are we in a sellers market or buyers market.

“I am going to say that it is both because of the interest rates being so low but also it is a sellers market and the sellers have a lot of power. If people are looking to sell, now is the time to sell property.” said Janti Patel with Ramsey Reality Group.

East Texas is right in line with the rest of the country compared to the buying and selling of homes. There is also a influx of people moving in from different states which also has to do with an inventory shortage on homes.

