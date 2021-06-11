East Texas Now Business Break
Athens businesswoman proposes ‘Food Truck Friday’ to start next weekend

(Pexels.com)
By Carrie Provinsal
Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens City Council will consider allowing the use of a city parking lot for food truck vendors on Friday nights.

DJ Warren, who runs the Saturday farmers markets, has requested to use of the parking lot on Fridays from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. beginning Friday, June 18 and running through July.

City Manager, Elizabeth Borstad, said all the trucks would have to meet the city requirements and have the necessary permits to participate.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

