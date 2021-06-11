Athens businesswoman proposes ‘Food Truck Friday’ to start next weekend

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens City Council will consider allowing the use of a city parking lot for food truck vendors on Friday nights.

DJ Warren, who runs the Saturday farmers markets, has requested to use of the parking lot on Fridays from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. beginning Friday, June 18 and running through July.

City Manager, Elizabeth Borstad, said all the trucks would have to meet the city requirements and have the necessary permits to participate.

