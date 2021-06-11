East Texas Now Business Break
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

