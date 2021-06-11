East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

AP source: J&J doses to be released, but many will be tossed

Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.(Johnson & Johnson/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but material to make many more must be thrown out because of possible contamination, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that it had determined that two batches from the plant could be released. But it said several other batches are not suitable for use and additional batches are still under review.

A second person familiar with the decision confirmed that it would allow for 10 million doses to be released. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release details about it.

The doses originated at an Emergent BioSolutions factory, known as Bayview, that is making the vaccine for J&J. Those doses would be the first from the factory approved for use. J&J doses that had been administered came from other plants.

Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk. The concentrated vaccine then is shipped to other factories for final steps, including diluting them to the correct strength, putting them in vials and packaging them up.

Roughly 100 million doses made from bulk vaccine produced at Emergent’s factory had been set aside for additional testing by FDA staff after factory employees accidentally contaminated a batch.

That contamination led the FDA to shut down the factory in mid-April and send in a team of inspectors. They spent a week going through the factory and reviewing security camera footage that showed employees carelessly handling vaccine materials. The inspectors reported unsanitary conditions, poorly trained employees and other problems.

The lapses have hampered J&J’s efforts to be a major player in vaccinating people, particularly in remote areas and poor countries, given that it’s the only drugmaker with an authorized vaccine that only requires one dose and standard refrigeration.

The problems forced J&J to import millions of doses from its factory in the Netherlands and to miss supply commitments.

Emergent’s factory had a history of FDA citations for problems including mold, dirty walls and floors, poorly trained employees and an inadequate strategy to prevent contamination, yet it was given a huge role in COVID-19 vaccine production by the Trump administration. Emergent was handed a lucrative contract to make many millions of COVID-19 vaccines for both J&J and AstraZeneca at the Bayview factory.

Emergent’s chief executive has blamed the contamination and other problems on the complexity of scaling up the factory in just months to make two different vaccines.

The Biden administration is working to find a different American manufacturing partner for the British drugmaker, which has yet to request authorization to distribute it in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash

Latest News

Childcare workers - 98% women and almost half people of color - are paid poverty level wages to...
Childcare workers hard to find
McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a...
McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
Senate demands former AGs testify about Trump data seizure
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris touts child care funding and payments to families
Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom in Washington, D.C., and delivers remarks on...
Harris: Child tax credit designed to lift children out of poverty