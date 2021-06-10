WEBXTRA: East Texas employers are ready to hire qualified applicants on the spot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Goodwill Industries of East Texas is partnering with Hampton Inn & Suites in Tyler. They are hosting a hiring event today until 6 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 8962 South Broadway.

Job seekers can attend and learn more about career opportunities, including front desk, lobby area, housekeeping, laundry, and more.

Representatives are available to answer questions regarding the individual companies, employment pay, benefits and associated job responsibilities. You need to be18 or older to attend and have a photo ID.

