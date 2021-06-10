Tyler ISD appoints replacement to board position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD trustees appointed Lindsey Harrison to fill a vacancy on the school board, Thursday.

On May 13, Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. resigned from the Single Member District 6 post effective as of Thursday.

Harrison fills the vacancy for the remainder of the term that ends in May 2022. At that time, voters will elect a candidate to serve the next three-year term.

Harrison is a Tyler ISD alumna and has two children who attend Andy Woods Elementary School.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve in this capacity with our wonderful Tyler ISD board members,” Harrison said. “I can’t wait to get started and strive to make our District one of the best.”

Harrison is the immediate past president of the Junior League of Tyler and a member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Board of Directors.

