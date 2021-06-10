Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another warm and sunny day today as highs once again warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight, with more clouds than sun to start out our Friday morning with some very muggy lower to middle 70s. As we get into the early afternoon hours, skies will begin to clear out leading to plenty of sunshine by the late afternoon with lower 90s for highs. A few storms will be moving south in southern Arkansas and Oklahoma, should they hold together long enough there is a slim chance a few showers could make it to the I-30 corridor after midnight Saturday morning, otherwise we will remain totally dry for the first half of the weekend. Scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thundershower become possible by Sunday before skies dry back out again on Monday. More clouds and even better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers move into the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. As the rain and extra clouds move in, temperatures will begin to cool as highs will likely drop back down into the middle to upper 80s for the midpoint of next week. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and dry weather while it is here. Also PLEASE remember to hydrate in the afternoon, especially if you are going to be outside for more than half an hour.

