Texas man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack

A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, federal prosecutors said.
A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, federal prosecutors said. (Source: Amazon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Seth Aaron Pendley of Wichita Falls entered his plea before a federal magistrate judge in his hometown Wednesday.

Court papers show Pendley admitted that he told an undercover FBI agent posing as an explosives supplier that he wanted to blow up Amazon web servers.

Pendley said the targeted servers fed the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies. He was arrested in April while accepting decoy items he believed were bombs.

Pendley faces a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

