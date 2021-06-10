Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation

Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of a missing teen.(Alabama Coushatta Tribal Police)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of a missing teen.

According to the flyer from the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Police Lenayah Annette Moreno is missing from Livingston, Texas, and was last seen on June 4, 2021, she is 15 years old and described as having dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, with acne scars on her cheeks and is 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs between 120-130 lbs.

Per the notice, Moreno may have her glasses that are described as big blue frames and is possibly wearing light grey sweats and dirty white Van’s slip-on shoes. Currently, her family is concerned about Moreno’s mental state due to her being off her medications.

If you have any info regarding the whereabouts of Moreno call the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Police Department at 936-563-1200 or 936-563-1204.

