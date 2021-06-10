East Texas Now Business Break
Tatum man arrested in Longview on animal cruelty charge

Man arrested for animal cruelty in Longview.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Tatum man has been charged with cruelty to an animal after allegedly punishing his dog.

According to a joint report released by Longview Police Department and Longview Animal Services, on Wednesday at approximately 3:20 p.m., Longview Police officers were dispatched to America’s Best Value Inn located at 3100 Estes Parkway in reference to a disturbance in one of the rooms. Upon arrival, officers made contact with David Fields, 54, of Tatum. Fields allegedly admitted to punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor. The officer located the dog inside the room and observed serious injury to the animal.  

During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers that the dog had severe trauma and was taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.

Fields was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury, a 3rd-degree felony. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on this charge.

